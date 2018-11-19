Filipino stars Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber will headline a concert at Global Village this month.
The couple, popularly known as ‘MayWard’, will perform at the Tag:Live gig on November 23 at the venue’s main stage, which will include musical pieces and dance numbers amid a live interview. The celebrity couple will also perform on stage to a mix of hit tracks by Beyonce and Justin Bieber.
Entrata will also walk the ramp for UAE-based design house Amato Couture at the opening of Arab Fashion Week on November 21 at 7pm at Dubai Design District.
Entrata and Barber shot to fame two years ago when the famously appeared on the Filipino television screens as teen housemates in Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) Lucky Season 7. Since, the duo have tag-teamed to produce singles and appear in TV shows and films.
The Tag:Live Mayward concert will take place at 9pm, following the Global Village fireworks. Entry ticket is Dh15.