Filipino stars are in the country to promote their latest film ‘Hello, Love, Goodbye’

Filipino celebrities Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards walked into screaming fans at a Dubai cinema on Friday, as they promoted their romantic drama ‘Hello, Love, Goodbye’, now showing across the UAE.

Bernardo and Richards attended a meet-and-greet at Reel Cinemas in The Dubai Mall and followed by an appearance at Al Ghurair Centre.

Selected fans got to ask the stars questions, while some lucky ones even got a chance to take photos with them.

‘Hello, Love, Goodbye’ is a love story about two OFWs (Overseas Filipino Workers) set in Hong Kong. The film is a landmark of sorts as it features a ‘crossover’ for both stars, who are each attached to rival networks. Bernardo predominanly works with ABS-CBN, known as Kapamilya, while Richards is loyal to GMA also known as Kapuso.

Both actors are also working outside of their ‘love teams’ or ‘tandems’, a phrase often referred to hit pairings. Bernardo, 23, has been long-time paired with reel and real life boyfriend Daniel Padilla in a tandem famously known as ‘KathNiel’, while 27-year-old Richards has risen to stardom in his ‘AlDub’ loveteam with Maine Mendoza.