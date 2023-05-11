Fans have been gushing over the news that Filipino actor Jason Abalos and his wife Vickie Rushton are pregnant. Rushton uploaded the ultrasound video to her social media page and captioned the post, "The first time we saw you"
Married in September 2022, the couple have been together since 2011 which is when they confirmed the relationship officially. The celeb couple have been active in the industry for a long time with Abalos first becoming popular as a finalist on 'Star Circle Quest' in 2004.
Rushton was a model and her claim to fame was participating in the 'Pinoy Big Brother' show in 2014.