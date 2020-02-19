Junoon performing at the Dubai Tennis Stadium in January 2019. The Pakistani Sufi band is set to perform at Global Village on March 20. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News/archive

Dubai: Experience the legendary and inspiring sound of Pakistani Sufi band Junoon as the famed rock trio make their way to Global Village for a live concert on Friday March 20.

In the wake of the band’s reunion in 2018, following a 13-year time away, Junoon will treat Global Village guests to a rocking good time with all the hits including ‘Sayonee’, ‘Yaar Bina Dil’, ‘Sajna’, and ‘Tara Jala’ among others.

Led by founder, guitarist and songwriter Salman Ahmad, vocalist Ali Azmat and American bassist Brian O’Connell, Junoon’s meteoric rise in the 90s saw a new sound experimented for mass consumption — blending Eastern folk instruments with classic rock percussions.

The announcement of Junoon’s head-bopping live concert at the world’s leading multicultural festival park, and the region’s first family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, lives up to Global Village’s reputation for bringing exceptional international entertainment to its Main Stage and delivering millions of annual guests a world of surprises and endless WOW factor.

Regarded as one of the finest musical acts to emerge from Pakistan, Junoon conquered music charts in the 1990s and early 2000s with a slew of critically acclaimed albums such as ‘Inquilaab’, ‘Azadi’, and ‘Parvaaz’. The band is certain to bring crowds of loyal ‘Junoonis’ (crazy fans) to their feet with their signature blend of western rock and elements of Pakistani folk music and rich lyricism.