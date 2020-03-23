Actors took to social media to tell people how to keep safe from Coronavirus

Hira Mani and Adnan Siddiqui Image Credit: Insta/hiramaniofficial

Pakistani celebrities have been very active and vocal about staying safe from coronavirus and practicing social distancing.

Many have taken to the social media to ask fans to be responsible citizens as the novel coronavirus continues to affect millions around the world.

Watch the videos:

Actor Adnan Siddiqui, who recently returned from a trip to the United States, has gone into self-isolation. He said: "Before anyone says anything, I have decided to lock myself in my room for 14 days.

"I will eat homemade food, I will not meet anyone, and I will conduct all meetings from this room," he added. ''As a citizen of Pakistan, I should be aware of my responsibilities," Siddiqui added.

In an Instagram post, Leading actress Mahira Khan posted on Sunday: ''Stay home. Stay healthy. Stay responsible.''

Maya Ali returned to Lahore, from a tour to the US recently. The actress said she got herself checked at the Allama Iqbal International Airport and that her "test turned out negative".

She posted a video recently on her instagram recently cleaning her house to share awareness with her followers. She captioned, “Let’s start from our home. Cleaning door nozzles, switch boards and the things that we touch more often. Most importantly wash your hands more frequently.“

'Mere Pas Tum Ho' actor Ayeza Khan uploaded a video of her daughter while washing hands. During the start of the video, Hoorain said: “wash your hands whenever you can!”

Popular acress Hira Mani uploaded a picture with her husband on instagram. She wrote : ''Stay home and be safe''

She added: ''Humaray corona kay results negetive hain or self quarantine kay baad ki picture or Abhi bhe we are home isolated tou please app sub bhe isi tarha Ahtiyat kerien zaroori hai.''

Hira and Mani Image Credit: Insta/hiramaniofficial

Actress Ayesha Omar adds her two bits on spreading awareness on Coronavirus (COVID-19) and preventing its expansion in Pakistan.

Dil E Muztar star Sanam Jung and daughter spread Coronavirus awareness.

“It is our social responsibility to spread awareness about Corona virus and understand the seriousness of the situation. Just by practicing simple steps of social isolation we can make an impact of breaking the chain of transmission of this virus,” wrote Sanam on her Instagram.

Pakistani rapper, actor and rock music keyboardist Ahmed Ali Butt. He made a video for his fans and people who are not taking coronavirus seriously.