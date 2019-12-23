Actor-director says the genres of the series are ‘thriller, action, horror’

Image Credit:

After getting accolades for his edgy thriller, ‘Durj’, actor and director Shamoon Abbasi is now geared up to enter the digital world.

He took to social media to make the big announcement: “Shaam Films [his production company]… will be launching our web series channel soon on YouTube.”

Without revealing any details, he said that the genres of these web series would be “thriller, action, horror.”

The said YouTube channel is up and running already, and visitors can catch some award-winning international short films.

Abbasi also spoke of “auditioning and casting for our upcoming web series from around the world.”