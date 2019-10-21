Film, which is scheduled for release on December 20, has been shot entirely in the UK

The trailer launch of Elysee Productions and HUM Films’ first collaboration, ‘Sacch’, held at Nueplex Cinema, Karachi, turned out to be quite a grand affair.

It was attended by British Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis and HUM Network Ltd President Sultana Siddiqui, who accompanied the lead stars of the film, debutants Elysee Shaikh and Asad Zaman, writer Hasina Moin, and supporting actors Talat Hussain, Fazila Qazi and Nauman Masood. Newcomer Humayoun Ashraf was conspicuous by his absence.

‘Sacch’ is produced by Tasmina Shaikh, a Scottish politician of Pakistani origin, who has also acted on television in her home productions like ‘Des Pardes’ and ‘Castle: Aik Umeed’. Shaikh was also present at the event.

The film, which is scheduled for release on December 20, has been shot entirely in the UK. Bollywood musician Simaab Sen has composed the songs that are rendered by a mix of Indian and Pakistani singers such as Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Armaan Malik.