Noted music producer and the founding member of Mizmaar, Kashan Admani, recently brought acclaimed artists from different parts of the world together on a special song, which is a prayer for hope and positivity in these unprecedented times.

The song, titled ‘Ae Khuda — We Are One,’ features Grammy Award-winning American violinist Charlie Bisharat, who has earlier played for the soundtracks of countless Hollywood movies including ‘Titanic’ and ‘Transformers’; Grammy nominee Simon Philips; bass virtuoso Stu Hamm; and percussionist Gumbi Ortiz from the US; multiple award winning Russian guitarist Roman Miroshnichenko; British singer-songwriter Lili Casely; and Dr Palash Sen, the lead vocalist of Indian pop/rock band Euphoria, to name a few.

The Pakistani line-up includes Najam Sheraz, Khaled Anam, Faakhir, Farhad Humayun, Farooq Ahmed (Aaroh), Natasha Khan, Natasha Baig, Dino Ali, Bilal Ali (Kashmir The Band), Omran Shafique, Ashir Wajahat and Alex Shahbaz.