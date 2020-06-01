Noted music producer and the founding member of Mizmaar, Kashan Admani, recently brought acclaimed artists from different parts of the world together on a special song, which is a prayer for hope and positivity in these unprecedented times.
The song, titled ‘Ae Khuda — We Are One,’ features Grammy Award-winning American violinist Charlie Bisharat, who has earlier played for the soundtracks of countless Hollywood movies including ‘Titanic’ and ‘Transformers’; Grammy nominee Simon Philips; bass virtuoso Stu Hamm; and percussionist Gumbi Ortiz from the US; multiple award winning Russian guitarist Roman Miroshnichenko; British singer-songwriter Lili Casely; and Dr Palash Sen, the lead vocalist of Indian pop/rock band Euphoria, to name a few.
The Pakistani line-up includes Najam Sheraz, Khaled Anam, Faakhir, Farhad Humayun, Farooq Ahmed (Aaroh), Natasha Khan, Natasha Baig, Dino Ali, Bilal Ali (Kashmir The Band), Omran Shafique, Ashir Wajahat and Alex Shahbaz.
“The idea was to… show that humanity is alive and united in the fight against COVID-19,” Admani is quoted as saying.