Image Credit: Insta/farhad.humayun

Farhad Humayun, one of the founding members of the Pakistani band Overload, died on Tuesday.

The news was shared on the band's official page on Tuesday morning. “This morning, the great Farhad Humayun left us for the stars. In the face of adversity, stoic, unwavering in his ideals, extravagantly charitable, and humorous as heck! Fadi was “way ahead of his time, both in spirit and in art,” read the post.

Image Credit: Facebook page/Farhad Humayun & Overload

Earlier, Humayun’s older cousin Taimur Rahman broke the sad news to his fans via Twitter. He wrote:

The cause of the musician's death was not mentioned in the note. However, the Pakistani musician had revealed in 2018 that he had a brain tumor and had enlisted the help of the world's "best surgeon" to operate on him.

Fans and celebrities took to social media to condole the artiste and pray for him.

Meesha Shafi, a former lead vocalist from Overload, tweeted:

Adnan Siddiqui also expressed his condolences. "Shook to know about the passing away of Farhad Humayun," he said, adding, "A young, talented life snatched by the cruel hands of fate way too soon. Life is so fragile. May Allah grants him a higher place in Jannah. Ameen."

Popular YouTuber Mooroo shared his memories of Humayun. “I grew up listening to Overload, being inspired, electrified and entranced by it. Farhad Humayun was my Pakistani musical hero through my teenage years. Sad to hear he passed away and suffered from cancer so. He will always be the king of the drums,” he wrote.