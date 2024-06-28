Abu Dhabi: Legendary rock musician Bryan Adams will perform in the third season of the World Tennis League (WTL).

Past editions featured performances by global sensations such as Tiesto, DeadMau5, Wiz Kid, Armin Van Buuren, 50 Cent and Ne-Yo. Bryan Adams joins the fold of iconic headliners in a live performance on December 19, concluding the opening day of the WTL 2024 at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island.

With a career of over four decades, Adams has sold over 75 million records worldwide and earned multiple Grammy Awards. He is best known for timeless hits such as Summer of '69, Here I am, Run to You and his energetic live performances continue to captivate audiences around the globe.

The WTL returns from December 19 – 22, where Etihad Arena will serve as the perfect backdrop for an immersive experience that combines the thrill of world-class Tennis with the magic of live music.

Concert ticket holders can upgrade their WTL experience by securing a discounted add-on Tennis ticket for the day's Tennis matches.