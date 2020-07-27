Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan. Image Credit: Supplied

Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan easily made Pakistan TV’s best-loved onscreen pair when they appeared in ‘Humsafar’, circa 2011.

Interestingly, despite making this mega successful drama serial, they never got cast together again — that is, if you discount the few brand endorsements and ad campaigns that they did however do, much to the consolation of their fans.

Mahira also often spoke of how she and Fawad had been meaning to do a project but were weighed down by the expectations.

In 2014, director Bilal Lashari announced his epic feature, ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’, and it seemed like the audiences’ wait to see their favourite stars back on screen was finally going to be over.

Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan in 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'.

The movie took a good few years in the making, and it is still not been released. Recently, we learnt that the two Khans had quietly begun work on another film, titled ‘Nilofer’.

It is said to be Fawad’s home production — his first — whose principal photography was luckily completed before the pandemic hit the country early this year. In a situation where all cinema houses are shut, there is little chance that the movie — or any movie for that matter — would see the light of the day anytime soon.

A screengrab from Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan's latest TVC

In the meantime, however, leading ad filmmaker Farooq Mannan went ahead and signed them on for a biscuit commercial. The TVC is out now, and fans are going gaga. It features a sophisticated Fawad at work in his posh office when Mahira shows up, looking all chic in baggy blue denims and a white top, and reminds him that they are due at a dinner. Fawad tells her he’d rather snack up on something light; the two end up making short work of the biscuits at hand.