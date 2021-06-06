Fawad Khan Image Credit: Supplied

Weeks after fans were overjoyed to hear that Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar could very well be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we hear that Pakistani actor-singer Fawad Khan is also joining the superhero world.

‘Ms. Marvel’, the Disney plus series that will feature Marvel’s first Muslim superhero, has revealed its cast list on IMDB with Fawad Khan’s name also attached to the project.

The online database of films and television programmes has listed Fawad Khan playing the role of Hasan, with no further details given at this time.

‘Ms. Marvel’ is expected to a breakthrough series in terms of representation with young Canadian star Iman Vellani to play the titular character. Vellani, born to Pakistani immigrants, will play Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen from New Jersey who looks up to Captain Marvel (played by Brie Larson in the films) and transforms into a crime-fighting superhero herself called Ms. Marvel.

Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel Image Credit: IMDB

The six-episode series has been created by Bisha K. Ali and features Oscar-winning Pakistani director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy who will spearhead three episodes, along with other noted names such as Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah and Meera Menon.

Fawad Khan, known for his roles in ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’, ‘Kapoor & Sons’ and ‘Khoobsurat’, isn’t the only notable name on the cast list. The series will also feature Indian TV and film actor Mohan Kapur, along with Alyy Khan.

There had been speculation that Akhtar would also be joining ‘Ms. Marvel’, however, his name does not appear on the cast list as yet.

Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan during the promotions of Khoobsurat Image Credit: AFP

Kamala Khan’s incarnation is a relative newcomer to the world of comic books. G Willow Wilson and Adrian Alphona debuted the character in a 2015 comic book. She was the first Muslim heroine in the Marvel Universe to get her own comic book series.