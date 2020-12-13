Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is COVID-19 positive and is now in isolation, according to her latest post on Instagram on December 13.
The ‘Raees’ star said it has been a ‘rough’ time, but she’s hoping to be physically OK soon.
“I have tested positive for Covid-19. I’m isolating and have informed all those who were in close contact with me over the last few days. It’s been rough but it will be OK soon, Inshallah,” wrote Khan.
She also urged her followers to wear masks and to play it safe.
“Please wear a mask and follow all other sops — for your sake and others,” said Khan.
She signed off on a lighter note asking her fans for movie recommendations as she recuperates.
Khan had recently wrapped up the filming of her new movie ‘Neelofar’