It’s a double celebration for Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan. Apart from celebrating his 41st birthday, the actor is going guns blazing on the career front too. Recently, Khan hit a work milestone as his blockbuster ambitious fantasy film ‘Legend of Maula Jatt’ surpassed Rstwo billion mark at the global box office, perhaps making it Pakistan cinema’s biggest money-spinner this year.
Photos of Khan living it up with his friends and family in a private party are now doing the rounds on social media.
His fan sites on Instagram have been flooding their accounts with the pictures of the birthday boy looking dapper in black suit and his fashion designer and wife Sadaf by his side.
Among the guests, you could also spot his peer and ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ co-star Sanam Saeed.
A video is also doing the rounds where Fawad is seen cutting a chocolate fondant cake with the weapon that he was seen carrying in Maula Jatt. He also fed his adoring wife a piece of his birthday cake.
Khan is one of Pakistan’s biggest cultural icons. His splash in Bollywood cinema was equally epic as he made his debut with Sonam Kapoor in the 2014 romance ‘Khoobsurat’. But it was his turn in ‘Kapoor & Sons’, a stirring family drama, that showcased his incredible acting range.
In Pakistan, he’s one of the most popular actors after having worked in hit serials such as ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ and ‘Humsafar’ and ‘Dastaan’.
In an earlier interview with Gulf News, Khan spoke about his Bollywood debut.
“‘Khoobsurat’ was a game-changer of sorts. In fact, every project of mine has been that because it created some milestone or the other. ‘Khoobsurat’ introduced me to this huge, amazing audience so close to my home. In a lot of ways it has changed my life, but the game keeps changing,” said Khan at that time.