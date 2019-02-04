Seems like heartthrob Fawad Khan is finally opening up to the idea of making himself more accessible to his fans.
Reportedly, the ‘Khoobsurat’ star has given his nod to a grand US tour, titled ‘Date With Fawad Khan,’ in which he will interact with his followers.
Jointly managed and designed by different entertainment companies to coincide with Valentine’s Day, the tour begins on February 15 and shall see Khan land in five major cities of the US — San Jose, California; Washington, DC; Atlanta, Georgia; Houston, Texas; and New Jersey.