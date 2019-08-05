The video, which looks like it was shot in one take, is directed by Abdullah Haris

Image Credit:

After several announcements and a recent, last-minute cancellation, Danyal Zafar finally dropped his long-awaited debut single, ‘Ek Aur Ek 3.’

High on techno beats, which are complemented by a video that has elements of pop culture, the track has Zafar at his finest — the star sibling of Ali Zafar shows amazing range in vocals. It’s sure a treat for his fans.

Zafar has also done the lyrics and composition. The video, which looks like it was shot in one take, a la big brother’s ‘Chal Dil Meray,’ is directed by Abdullah Haris.