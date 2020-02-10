Danyal Zafar recently released his new song ‘So Long, Goodbye’, which is said to be the second track from his upcoming album, ‘Blue Butterfly’.

The album’s first song, which is also its title track, was released last year with a stunning video, to great critical reception.

It was also considered quite bold for local consumption.

‘So Long, Goodbye’ is a sort of a departure for the younger sibling of actor-singer Ali Zafar, in that it melds contemporary tunes with traditional elements of qawwali.

The song is written, produced, mixed and engineered by Danyal. The qawwali part, which has lyrics in Punjabi, is written and composed by Hassan Badshah.