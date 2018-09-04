Kannada film industry is making long strides with it’s out of the box stories and brilliant story telling.

Here comes another gem titled Ondalla Eradalla (One, Two) centred around seven-year-old Sameera who is in search of his pet cow. On this journey alone, Sameera meets various people.

What are these encounters like? Will he find his pet?

Inspired by the well-known Karnataka folk tale Punyakoti (a cow that always speaks the truth), director D Satya Prakash’s story draws a parallel to the cow’s encounters with a tiger. This is his second project after his debut feature, Rama Rama Re, which won the Karnataka State Award.

“The film finds a new turn with each character Sameera meets. And, each character is a depiction of a wild animal,” added Prakash, who learnt the ropes of film-making under noted Kannada director TS Nagabharana.

Child actor PV Rohit, who plays Sameera was selected through auditions.

Ondralla Eradalla released in India on August 24. Rohit’s performance and the film is being lauded.

“We found Rohit after auditioning more than 1500 children across twenty towns in Karnataka-he was among the last candidates. He impressed us with his understanding of our requirement and delivering the right expressions,” said Prakash.

Rohit hails from Mysore and was mentored for the role by actor Nataraj S. Bhat, who played the lead in Rama Rama Re, along with assistant directors Puneeth Kabbur and Shivu Yachenahalli. The supporting cast includes Anand Neenasam, Sai Krishna Kudla, Nagbushan, M K Mutt, Sandhya Arakere, Usha Ravishankar and Prabhu Deva Hosadurga. Ondralla Eradalla was shot in Mangalore. Cinematography is by Lavith. Vasuki Vaibhav and Nobin Paul have scored music.

“In today’s world, where people are divided and doubt each other’s intention, my film talks about unity and humanity,” said Prakash, a Charlie Chaplin fan.

“It captures the innocence in people belonging to different sections of the society and emphasises that innocence and being helpful is the answer to a happy life.”

Ondalla Eradalla, produced by Smitha N and Umapathy Shrinivasa Gowda, releases in the UAE on September 6.

