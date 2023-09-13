New York: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is a phenomenon that has inspired screams of joy and anguish, a Morgan Stanley report and a Senate hearing. Now, there's a job chronicling all of it.

Gannett wants to hire a "Taylor Swift Reporter" for USA Today and The Tennessean who can "capture the music and cultural impact" of the 33-year-old singer and songwriter, according to a posting on its jobs site.

That one of the largest American newspaper companies is offering a position solely covering a single person shows the influence Swift wields in the nation's cultural as well as - increasingly - economic consciousness.

Jerome Powell answers questions about the impact of Swift's tour on monetary policy, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia is including it in its economic reports, and financial journalists coin it "Swiftonomics." Bloomberg's John Authers has even speculated on how Swift might affect inflation, in a column that also discussed the Fed's interest-rate strategy and St. Augustine of Hippo.

The New York Times has declared that Swift's tour has "conquered the world."

The USA Today job calls for a reporter with photo and video skills, "who can quench an undeniable thirst for all things Taylor Swift with a steady stream of content across multiple platforms."

The position is remote, and pays an hourly rate of $21.63 and $50.87. Assuming a 40-hour week, that'd work out to about $100,000 for a year at the top end of the range.

The candidate must be willing and able to travel internationally, presumably to Swift's upcoming performances in Latin America, Asia and Europe. The Eras Tour began in March and will run through the end of 2024, totaling 146 dates announced so far. Each three-hour performance is a tribute to her various albums, or eras.

Swift is making more than $10 million a night on her tour, and is one of two artists - the other is Beyoncé - threatening to break the record for the biggest tour in music history.

Bloomberg Economics expects Swifties and the Bey Hive - as fans of the two musicians are called - to add $5.4 billion to U.S. gross domestic product in the third quarter as they spend on concerts.