UK singer-songwriter Calum Scott will perform at Dubai Opera on January 20, in a concert presented by Live Nation for the Dubai Shopping Festival 2021.
Scott is best known for his emotive vocals and his chart-topping debut album ‘Only Human’, including hits such as ‘You Are the Reason’, ‘Dancing on My Own’ (a Brit Award-nominated rendition of Robyn’s track) and ‘No Matter What’.
Scott will take time away from working on his new album to return to Dubai and perform as part of DSF.
Ticket prices range from Dh195 (silver) and Dh250 (gold) to Dh350 (platinum) and Dh450 (VIP).