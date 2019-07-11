From the Beatles to the Who, The Revolvers sing it all. Later this month, they’re bringing their throwback set list to Dubai.
The 1960s tribute band consists of four young men — dressed in meticulously sourced costumes — who have a passion for one of the most beloved eras in music history.
The band, who perform tracks by bands such as Small Faces, the Kinks, Spencer Davis Group and the Rolling Stones, will perform at the Theatre by QE2 on July 24 and 25 at 8pm, with tickets on sale from Dh180-Dh200.