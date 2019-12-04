Machine Gun Kelly. Image Credit:

RedFestDXB has announced a wave of artists for its 2020 edition, dropping the major announcement on Wednesday morning.

DJ Martin Garrix, rapper Young Thug and British band Bastille perform on February 6, while grime star Stormzy, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, electronic music DJ trio Cheat Codes and DJ Dany Neville will take the stage on February 7.

However, one detail has left some social media users irked: it’s an all-male line-up. The announcement was quickly met with pushback online, as Twitter users pointed out that there were no women artists on the bill.

“Unfortunately this year they have decided to go for AN ALL MALE SETLIST. Literally not a single female artist,” wrote user Tessa (@hecklefeckles). “I thought we were beyond this. Disappointing.”

“LOL at RedFestDXB full of testosterone line up. A lot of GREAT female artists and not bothered to include at least one?” wrote Pam! (@pamoffduty), adding that she was hoping for an artist like Lizzo to be announced.

Virgin Radio Dubai, the organisers behind the annual youth-oriented music festival, posted the artist announcement to their official Twitter account and wrote: “keep an eye out for more announcements soon!”

tabloid! reached out to Arabian Radio Network, parent company to Virgin Radio Dubai, who said further announcements will be made.