Days after performing in the UAE, South Korean rapper Loco has announced that he’s going to get married in the fall.

The ‘Can’t Sleep’ hitmaker posted a long note on Instagram revealing his relationship to fans for the first time.

“Hello everyone! I would like to pass on my personal news. After being discharged from the military, I met a friend of the same age who grew up in the same neighborhood since childhood after a long time,” he wrote in Korean, according to news website Soompi.

He has not shared any details about the woman he is engaged to.

“For some reason, the time we spent together was heart-fluttering, and our relationship quickly developed as lovers,” he added. “She is a friend who understands my candid side that has always been insecure and lacking confidence off-stage more than anyone else. Thanks to her, I am now able to fully feel the happiness of everyday life without the fear of making a choice for myself. As my fans probably know, she’s also the girl of ‘Soy Latte’, which I often mentioned in my lyrics.”

Loco said that they will get married “in front of close family and acquaintances” in the fall, and he thanked fans for their support over the years.

The rapper was recently in the UAE as part of a starry line-up at Hyperound K-Fest Abu Dhabi, which saw The Rose, Zico and other popular Korean artists perform.