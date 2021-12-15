‘Let Me Entertain You’ singer will take to the stage at Atlantis, The Palm

Robbie Williams. Image Credit: Reuters

UK superstar Robbie Williams is ready to rock the UAE again.

The singer will perform at a New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at Asateer Tent, Atlantis, The Palm, and is expected to belt out hits such as ‘Let Me Entertain You’, ‘Rock DJ’ and ‘Angels’.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Robbie Williams, a world-class talent, to Dubai for New Year’s Eve,” said Timothy Kelly, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Atlantis Dubai, in a statement. “2021 has been challenging for us all, and we look forward to giving our guests one of the most memorable evenings of their lives as we start a new year.”

Robbie Williams. Image Credit: Supplied

Only those attending the Gala Dinner will be able to watch Williams’ appearance, which will be followed by a firework and pyrotechnic display above The Royal Beach.

Guests will also be able to witness an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest drinking glass pyramid, with the tower of 55,000 glasses that stands at nearly 10 meters tall going on display.

The attempt, in partnership with Moet & Chandon, aims to beat the previous record of 50,116 glasses. All the glasses will be recycled and transformed into refillable glassware for the Atlantis The Royal, set to open in late 2022.

Robbie Williams performing in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Williams is a regular the UAE, having performed here numerous times. He last took to the stage in Dubai in January 2020 at The Pointe.

Don’t miss it!