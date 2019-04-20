He is best known for his global hit ‘Love Me Again’

English singer John Newman will perform at Dubai’s Zero Gravity club on May 3 along with his band.

The 28-year-old is best known for his global hit ‘Love Me Again’ and his collaborations including ‘Feel The Love’ with Rudimental and ‘Blame’ with Calvin Harris.

The multi-talented singer can write, play and produce, and his debut album ‘Tribute’ (2013) went platinum. Last month, he released ‘Feelings’, co-written with Swedish collective Blnk and co-produced with Swedish producer Jarly.