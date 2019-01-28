The legendary French musician, once described as the ‘Prince of Romance’, will perform at the Flag Island Theatre. Clayderman has recorded more than 1,300 melodies and is known for combining his originals with classics and pop standards. He has sold more than 150 million records, and has 267 gold and 70 platinum albums to his credit. He is recorded by the Guinness Book of World Records as being “the most successful pianist in the world”.