Ye, formerly known as Kanye, finds himself embroiled in a controversy once again after an altercation at the famed Chateau Marmont hotel in West Hollywood.

The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning, involving Ye and an alleged assailant who had purportedly assaulted Bianca Censori, Ye’s wife.

According to a statement, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter from Ye’s chief of staff, the assailant allegedly subjected Censori to unwanted physical contact, prompting Ye to intervene.

The statement described the assailant’s actions as a “sexual assault”.

Video footage shared by Fox News showed detectives outside the hotel following the incident, confirming the police response to the scene. Ye is reportedly under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) after being named by the alleged victim as the assailant.

TMZ reported that LAPD planned to speak with Ye and Censori regarding the incident. The couple had been photographed at Disneyland earlier on Tuesday and were later seen driving separately around Los Angeles on Wednesday.

In California, simple assault is classified as a misdemeanour, punishable by up to six months in jail and fines of up to USD 1,000.

This incident marks the latest in a series of altercations involving Ye. In January 2022, he punched a man who had been following him, and in 2023, he was captured on video attacking a celebrity photographer. In both instances, he did not face charges.