American rapper Russ took to Twitter to break the bad news to his fans: his UAE show will no longer take place this month as planned, but on November 27.
Russ had been scheduled to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena on March 27.
“I have to postpone the Dubai show due to the coronavirus,” he wrote.
“I know, wild,” he added, “but outta my control. But your tickets will all be valid for the new date which will be November 27 this year.”
It is unclear whether other shows at Coca-Cola Arena will be cancelled. However, at time of writing on Tuesday afternoon, upcoming concerts including K-Pop Super Concert (March 21), Louis Tomlinson (April 18) and Iron Maiden (May 27) are set to go on as planned.