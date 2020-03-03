The rapper joins a list of stars including Major Lazer who have cancelled UAE events

American rapper Russ took to Twitter to break the bad news to his fans: his UAE show will no longer take place this month as planned, but on November 27.

Russ had been scheduled to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena on March 27.

“I have to postpone the Dubai show due to the coronavirus,” he wrote.

“I know, wild,” he added, “but outta my control. But your tickets will all be valid for the new date which will be November 27 this year.”