Rock artist and poet Suraj Mani will share the stage with hard rock UAE band Point of View at live music venue and bar Red Hot & Chili in Dubai on April 26.
Mani will be accompanied by his band The Tattva Trip, and will bring his rock poetry to UAE fans.
Point of View are a Dubai-based band who have performed across the region, including as the supporting band for Guns N’ Roses during their Middle East tour. The band’s signature sound is heavy and riff-laden, and they are known for their high-energy live performances.
Tickets are Dh80 at the door, with the show scheduled to start at 10.30pm.