They will perform at live music venue and bar Red Hot & Chili

Suraj Mani & The Tattva Trip. Image Credit:

Rock artist and poet Suraj Mani will share the stage with hard rock UAE band Point of View at live music venue and bar Red Hot & Chili in Dubai on April 26.

Mani will be accompanied by his band The Tattva Trip, and will bring his rock poetry to UAE fans.

Point of View are a Dubai-based band who have performed across the region, including as the supporting band for Guns N’ Roses during their Middle East tour. The band’s signature sound is heavy and riff-laden, and they are known for their high-energy live performances.