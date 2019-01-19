The evening kicked off (refreshingly on time) with Junoon hitting the notes of ‘Zamane Ke Andaz’, penned by the legendary poet Allama Iqbal and taken from the band’s sixth studio album. The track seemed the ideal choice for the band’s opening, considering it had peaked on the Southeast Asian charts in the Gulf when it released back in 2001. The track is also noteworthy because it was one of the few songs that Junoon experimented with in an effort to move away from its signature Sufi sound.