Rashed Belhasa Image Credit: Twitter/@MoneyKicks1

Dubai: Best known for his sneaker collection worth millions, Rashed Belhasa - also known as Moneykicks - rose to fame after his YouTube channel took off. He was just 14.

Now, three years later, the teen is looking to make a mark in the music industry with his debut single - We Living Life.

The music collab with well-known American rapper Fat Joe also includes contributions from US rapper Desiigner, producer S1, Dyler - a content creator from Saudi Arabia, and Indian rapper Raftaar.

Announcing the release on Instagram, Belhasa captioned his poster, "Always believe in yourself!!! We have been working hard to make this happen, it’s here!!! My first song ever🔥 #welivinglife ft S1, FAT JOE, DESIIGNER, DYLER & RAFTAAR! We are making history and I can’t do this without y’all!..."

Who is he?

Belhasa started a successful business model on social media at a very young age documenting his daily life in Dubai, the highlights of which were his ever-growing sneaker collection and uber high-profile guests. He is the son of UAE-based businessman and billionaire Saif Ahmed Belhasa. In 2017, his collection was reportedly worth over US$1 million or Dh3.67 million.

From the members of the Kardashian clan and football great Cristiano Ronaldo to Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Mariah Carey and Jackie Chan, Belhasa has hosted celebrities across industries at his Dubai home. The family zoo features prominently in his video logs and social media photos.

Currently Belhasa has over 2.2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel titled MoneyKicks. His Instagram page has more than 1.6 million followers.