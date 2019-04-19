The 21-year-old was driving two friends trying to cross into the US from Canada

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2017 file photo, Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. New York state police say rapper Kodak Black was arrested on drug and weapons charges as he tried to cross from Canada into the United States near Niagara Falls. Police say Bill Kapri, whose stage name is Kodak Black, was among three people attempting to enter the United States in a Cadillac Escalade on Wednesday, April 18, 2019. Black, who was driving, was found with marijuana and officers discovered a Glock 9mm pistol in the vehicle. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested night near Niagara Falls, New York, after he and friends were trying to cross the border from Canada and admitted they had marijuana and firearms in their two vehicles, police said.

The 21-year-old, whose real name is Bill K Kapri, was driving two friends in a Cadillac Escalade across the Lewiston-Queenston International Bridge, followed by a Porsche with three people inside, according to New York State Police, who were called in by border agents.

A Glock 9mm handgun that was not registered to Black or his passengers was found in the car, and marijuana was found on the rapper, police said in a statement Thursday. He was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana, as was Jeantony Saintmelus, 22, the other driver. Saintmelus admitted having two loaded handguns, and a third gun was found in the trunk of the car along with marijuana, officers said.

Black’s passengers Stetson J. President, 24, and Madarrow D. Smith, 20, were charged only with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

The ‘Wake Up in the Sky’ rapper, who is from Miramar, Florida, was remanded to Niagara County Jail with bail set at $20,000 cash or $40,000 bond. He posted bond and is due back in court in May, police said.

He was previously released from jail in Broward County, Florida, on August 18, 2018, after doing time on a pair of probation violations, the Blast reported. Black’s criminal history is a complex one, resulting in a number of court cases.

The rapper was scheduled to perform Wednesday night in Boston, about 400 miles away from where he was arrested. The House of Blues Boston tweeted that his shows had been cancelled “due to unforeseen circumstances” and, according to Boston’s WBZ, posted signs at the venue as well.