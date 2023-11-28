The original rockumentary about fake band Spinal Tap, which will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year, is set to have a follow-up film, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Director Rob Reiner, who directed the original 1984 movie, confirmed cast members Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer will be returning and will be joined by music icons McCartney and John.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the sequel to ‘This Is Spinal Tap’ was originally to be released in March 2024 to coincide with the original film’s 40th anniversary. However, with filming set to begin in February next year, a release date hasn’t been confirmed for the movie to be available for viewers.

Speaking on Richard Herring’s Leicester Square Theatre Podcast about the sequel, which was announced in May last year, Reiner said: “We’re going to start shooting at the end of February. Everybody’s back. Paul McCartney is joining us, and Elton John. And a few other surprises, Garth Brooks.”

Discussing the success of the first film, he said, “The only thing that matters is getting people that are good at improvising.”

Speaking about the sequel to NME in May last year, Reiner revealed they had never planned to do a sequel as he explained: “It was only because we started to talk to each other and we came up with an idea we think might work — we don’t know it will. We’re going to try.”