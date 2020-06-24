The pop star and actress has revealed she had to have major surgery in November

Miley Cyrus has opened up about being six months sober in the wake of a serious vocal chord surgery she had to have last year. The singer and ‘Black Mirror’ actress said she was on vocal rest for an entire month and had to communicate via a whiteboard.

“It’s been really important for me over the last year living a sober lifestyle, because I really wanted to polish up my craft. I had really big vocal surgery in November. I had freaking four weeks where I wasn’t allowed to talk,” Cyrus told Variety in an interview this week.

“I’ve been sober sober for the past six months. At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery … But I had been thinking a lot about my mother. My mom was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you’re wanted and valuable. My dad’s parents divorced when he was 3, so my dad raised himself. I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges.”

The ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer said she did a lot of self-introspection and that “therapy is great”.

However, the 27-year-old also said it’s difficult to adapt a sober lifestyle when you’re young. But that it’s worth it to be able to wake up with a clear head.