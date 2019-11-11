Quavo. Image Credit:

Rappers Quavo and TakeOff, members of hip hop and trap music trio Migos, will perform at Drai’s Dubai nightclub on November 14. The pair join Nigerian singer Davido, who takes the stage on November 15.

Quavo, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer. He is best known as a member of the hip hop and trap music trio Migos. Quavo is related to his fellow Migos members, being Takeoff’s uncle and Offset’s cousin. In 2014, he was named “most influential rapper” by the online hip-hop community Complex Music.

TakeOff, was the youngest member of Migos, whose songs ‘Versace’ and ‘Bad and Boujee’ became major streaming hits, and whose 2017 sophomore album, ‘Culture’, topped the pop charts in both the US and Canada. TakeOff started Migos 2009 with his other band members.

After securing the video for ‘Fall’ as the most viewed Nigerian music video on the platform, with more than 140 million views, Davido has set another record, becoming the most viewed Nigerian artist on the platform across all of his uploads.

The artist has surpassed 500 million views, across several videos including ‘Fall,’ ‘If,’ ‘Fia,’ ‘Assurance’ and more.

Last year, ‘Fall’ beat out Yemi Alade’s hit song ‘Johnny’ to become the first Nigerian music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube.