The Rolling Stones threaten to sue Donald Trump, while Elvis Presley scores first No.1 hit

Elvis Presley Image Credit: AP

The Rolling Stones threaten to take legal action against Donald Trump

2016

The Rolling Stones banned then US President Donald Trump from playing their songs during his presidential campaign and even threatened legal action.

Their legal team informed Trump that any unauthorised use of their songs constituted a breach of its licensing agreement and could result in a lawsuit.

The Rolling Stones Image Credit: AP

Trump used the Stones’ classic 1968 hit ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ as his walk-off song during campaign rallies.

The Rolling Stones were not the only band who had an issue with Trump’s choice of songs to promote his candidacy, with the late Tom Petty’s family also objecting to the use of his hit ‘I Won’t Back Down’.

In 2018, Neil Young also warned Trump from playing his 1990 single, ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’, despite earlier warnings.

‘Heartbreak Hotel’ gives Elvis Presley first of his 101 gold records

1956

Elvis Presley Image Credit: AP

Elvis Presley scored his first US No.1 single and album with ‘Heartbreak Hotel’, which became the best-selling single of 1956.

The song is based on a newspaper article of a man who committed suicide by leaping to his death from his hotel window.

Presley was only 21 years old and an unproven talent at the time when he recorded the song that would give him his first Gold record for sales of more than one million copies.

During his illustrious career, Presley received 101 gold, 57 platinum and 25 multi-platinum album awards from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

‘Heartbreak Hotel’ had a huge impact on John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr who would go on to form The Beatles.

John Lennon tribute paves the way for campaign to support cancer sufferers

1990

John Lennon Image Credit: AP

The first John Lennon tribute concert was held at the Pier Head Arena in Merseyside, featuring a star-studded line-up that included fellow Beatle Ringo Starr, Lenny Kravitz, Al Green, Joe Cocker, Kylie Minogue, Jeff Lyne, Tom Petty, Deacon Blue, Lou Reed, Joe Walsh and Wet Wet Wet.

The concert has since become an annual affair and in 2020 it celebrated its 40th Anniversary when it was broadcast exclusively on the tribute website. The show featured previously unseen and newly recorded performances by Jackson Browne, Patti Smith, Natalie Merchant, Taj Mahal, Rosanne Cash and Joan Osborne, among other stars.

The latest edition was held in benefit for children, teens and adults impacted by cancer.

West Side Story debuts at the top of the music charts

1962

West Side Story Image Credit: IMDB

The soundtrack to the epic music ‘West Side Story,’ which was inspired by William Shakespeare’s play ‘Romeo and Juliet’, went to No.1 on the US album chart.

The music featured songs by American composer, conductor Leonard Bernstein with lyrics by composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim.

The album, which was filled with hits including ‘Something’s Coming’, ‘Maria’, ‘Tonight’, ‘America’, ‘Cool’, went on to spend a total of 54 weeks at the No.1 position.