Hillsborough tragedy tribute song goes to No 1 as stars attend Sinatra’s funeral

Frank Sinatra during a concert in London in May, 1992 Image Credit: AP

Tribute song to Hillsborough Football disaster goes No 1

1989

Relatives hold up a scarf after the jury delivered its verdict into the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, in Warrington on Tuesday. Image Credit: Reuters

‘Ferry Cross The Mersey’, a remake by ‘Ferry Aid’, hit the No 1 spot on the UK singles chart.

The song, which was originally recorded by Gerry and the Pacemakers in 1965, was recorded to raise funds for victims of the Hillsborough Football disaster.

Pacemakers lead singer Gerry Marsden was joined by Paul McCartney, Holly Johnson, best known as the lead vocalist of Frankie Goes to Hollywood, and Liverpool’s The Christians on the recording.

The Hillsborough disaster marked one of the darkest days in British football history when 96 died and 766 were injured during a stampede at the FAC Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest. It remains the highest death toll in British sporting history.

Stars pay tribute to Frank Sinatra at his funeral

1998

Frank Sinatra in 1974. Image Credit: AP

Iconic singer Frank Sinatra’s funeral, which took place at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills, was attended by some of the biggest names in the music and film industry including Tony Bennett, Faye Dunaway, Tony Curtis, Liza Minnelli, Kirk Douglas, Sophia Loren, Mia Farrow and Jack Nicholson.

Other famous mourners were Paul Anka, Tony Curtis, Larry King, Jack Lemmon, Sidney Poitier, Bruce Springsteen and Dionne Warwick.

Sinatra was buried next to his parents in a bronze-lined vault. His coffin was decked in the Stars and Stripes and was carried by a military guard of honour.

In accordance with the singer’s wishes, the funeral was kept simple and television and the media were banned from attending the service.

Sinatra’s three children — Nancy, Frank Jr and Tina — each read out short, touching addresses.

Finish rockers shock winners at Eurovision Song Contest

2006

Melodic metal rockers Lordi became Finland’s first ever Eurovision Song Contest winners after their song ‘Hard Rock Hallelujah’ beat off strong competition from Russia and to win the title in Athens.

The band, who were also accused of being Satanists, swayed the public vote by performing while dressed in their trademark horror costumes.