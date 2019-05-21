Maroon 5 have sold out their upcoming Dubai date next month, organisers announced on Tuesday evening. The June 14 show will mark the first live music concert at the soon-to-be-opened Coca-Cola Arena. The 17,000 capacity indoor venue is located in City Walk.
“We cannot wait for this show and clearly the public can’t either. We look forward to seeing all our guests at this incredible new venue for what will be a real end-of-season highlight,” said Girish Bhat, managing director at Done Events.
The pop-rock band, known for hits such as Girls Like You, Moves Like Jagger and She Will Be Loved, previously played in Dubai in April of 2011 and have released three new albums since.