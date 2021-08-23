Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards has welcomed her first child with her football player boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Edwards, 28, shared the life update on Instagram alongside pictures of baby. She wrote: “Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21.”
The singer’s Little Mix members showered her with wishes under her post.
“I am so proud of you and I love you so much... what an angel” wrote Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who is also expecting her first child with footballer Andre Gray.
Jade Thirlwall posted: “Proud of you always. Ly.”
Edwards first revealed that she was pregnant back in May with an Instagram post.
“So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!” she wrote at the time.
Edwards was rumoured to have started dating Liverpool player Oxlade-Chamberlain in 2016, a year after her split from fiance Zayn Malik in 2015. Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain made their romance public in February 2017.
Edwards first gained fame after her girl group Little Mix — with Pinnock, Thirlwall and singer Jesy Nelson — won reality show ‘The X Factor’ in 2011.
Nelson made headlines when she announced in 2020 that she would be quitting the group after nine years. She explained her decision on Instagram saying that the high pressure of the job took its toll on her mental health.