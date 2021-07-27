1 of 9
In terms of celebrity secret weddings, Issa Rae put on a show-stopping spectacle in the French Riviera this past weekend that few could ever match.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/issarae
Dressed in a custom Vera Wang princess gown with a sweetheart neckline, the ‘Insecure’ star looked every bit a royal as she wed her longtime beau Louis Diame in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, off the southeastern coast of France.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/issarae
Rae, 36, shared a series of stunning images from her hush-hush ceremony that drew comments from just about everyone in Hollywood, including co-star Jay Ellis, Tracee Ellis Ross, Zendaya, Tina Knowles-Lawson and more.
Image Credit: Insatgram.com/issarae
The images shared by Rae were taken by Lauren Fair, with the actress writing in jest about her ‘impromptu photo shoot’ on Instagram. “A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband,” read Rae’s post, while she thanked White Eden Weddings for putting this shindig together.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/issarae
The photos already had 1.4 million likes shortly after the images went live and nearly broke the internet, with a couple of them featuring Diame dressed in a deep maroon tux and looking every inch the groom.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/issarae
After wrapping up filming on the final season of ‘Insecure,’ Rae clearly got busy writing her own fairytale wedding.
Image Credit: Insatgram.com/issarae
The bridesmaids, all five of them, were dressed in pale pink floor length gowns, posing with Rae is a few pictures that the bride also shared on her Instagram.
Image Credit: Insatgram.com/issarae
‘Insecure’ co-star Yvonne Orji also shared some videos and images from the wedding that featured cast mate Jay Ellis and showrunner Prentice Penny. The tasteful affair had a French flair, with violinists performing and pale peach roses adorning the venue.
Image Credit: Insatgram.com/yvonneorji/
Rae switched outfits for the wedding reception to another Vera Wang affair. “For the reception she chose a custom lily white Italian silk crepe plunging V-neck A-line gown with a layered tulle skirt accented by a dramatic front slit,” the designer shared on their Instagram.
Image Credit: Instagram.com/verawang