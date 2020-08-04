Famed Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram is set to sprinkle a little bit of magic on TikTok with a live performance to celebrate joining the app.
The event will be streamed on August 6 at 10pm UAE time and will see the ‘Ah W Noss’ singer deliver a playful and uplifting performance.
See also
- Colourful parade mark Colombo's Esala Perahera festival
- Emmys 2020: Biggest snubs and surprises from the nominations
- #ChallengeAccepted: From Bollywood to Hollywood celebrities share their black-and-white pictures on Insta to show support for each other
- Friendship Day 2020: 10 Bollywood buddy films celebrating the bond
Ajram recently announced she was joining the video app to “create inspiring content and spread joy to her followers,” according to a statement.
Her first post on TikTok, which currently has 8.8 million views, showed the singer chilling out with daughters, Mila and Ella. Her account already has 409,000 followers.
This is Ajram’s second live event in the recent past. She beamed out an Eid concert in May from a private location in Beirut, without an audience. The ‘Hope Beyond Borders’ #WithMe concert was broadcast on the singer’s YouTube channel.