Famed Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram is set to sprinkle a little bit of magic on TikTok with a live performance to celebrate joining the app.

The event will be streamed on August 6 at 10pm UAE time and will see the ‘Ah W Noss’ singer deliver a playful and uplifting performance.

Ajram recently announced she was joining the video app to “create inspiring content and spread joy to her followers,” according to a statement.

Her first post on TikTok, which currently has 8.8 million views, showed the singer chilling out with daughters, Mila and Ella. Her account already has 409,000 followers.

This is Ajram’s second live event in the recent past. She beamed out an Eid concert in May from a private location in Beirut, without an audience. The ‘Hope Beyond Borders’ #WithMe concert was broadcast on the singer’s YouTube channel.