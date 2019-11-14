The singer is also bringing his 11:11 tour to Dubai next year

Latino music star Malumais the first artist to be revealed as part of the Diriyah Music Festival, which kicks off later this month in Saudi Arabia.

The Colombian singer-songwriter will perform for fans at the Diriyah Circuit following the second day of the Diriyah E-Prix event on November 23.

A global sensation with close to 100 million followers across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, Maluma’s recent collaboration with fellow Colombian and rapper J Balvin — ‘Qué Pena’ — has been viewed nearly 100 million times on YouTube and Maluma has also teamed up with the likes of Shakira, Madonna and Ricky Martin.

First on stage will be support act Lebanese Canadian R&B/pop singer Massari whose music combines Middle Eastern culture with western culture, especially in hits like ‘Shisha’ and ‘Ya Nour El Ein’. He has collaborated with the likes of Shaggy, Beenie Man and Afrojack.

Access to the concerts, which follow the Diriyah E Prix on November 22 and 23, is complimentary for ticket holders flocking to the opening two races of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship at the Unesco World Heritage site.

The concerts are part of the greater the Diriyah Season and its month of sports, which includes the Formula E, the World Heavyweight title fight, the Clash On The Dunes, the Diriyah Tennis Cup and the Diriyah Equestrian Festival.

A mystery artist set to perform on November 22 will be named soon, according to the organisers.