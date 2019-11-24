Actor and five-member group will also be doing fan meetings

It seems that actor Sung Hoon can’t get enough of the UAE and his fans here. The Korean heart-throb will be flying back to Abu Dhabi next year.

“We invited him for the third time because we think that there are more things to be shared with his fans and more memories to be made,” Mariam Al Shehhi, CEO of The Maryam Studio Events, told Gulf News tabloid!

The charismatic star will be joined by new five-member K-Pop group A.Fact, which Al Shehhi said consists of both models and singers — Sejin, Taeeun, Daro, Pando and Joo Wondae — signed under South Korean talent management label Stallion Entertainment and modelling agency A.CONIC.

“Since they are popular here in UAE and because of the demand, we asked them to join this event,” Al Shehhi said.

The organiser has confirmed that Sung Hoon and his guests will have a fan meeting on January 17 while the actor’s fan signing is also slated to take place the following day.

Much like the athlete-turned-actor’s previous events in the capital, fans can expect various activities that involve singing, fan interaction, dancing, games and more.

Since its launch in 2017 with an aim to connect fans with their favourite artists, Maryam Studio Events first brought Sung Hoon all due to the love and chemistry that was sensed between him and his fans, Al Shehhi said.

Sung Hoon was a former national swimmer before he found his calling in acting. He took his talents to the big screen and charmed viewers with his debut appearance in the supernatural romance drama ‘New Tales Of Gisaeng’ in 2011. He has since been cast in other romantic Korean dramas such as ‘Noble, My Love’, ‘Oh My Venus’, ‘My Secret Romance’ and ‘Level Up’.