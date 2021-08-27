A Kiss concert set to take place on August 26 in Pennsylvania was postponed after the legendary rock group’s frontman and co-lead vocalist Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19.
“Tonight’s #KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA is unfortunately postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID. More information about show dates will be made available ASAP,” read a post from the band’s Twitter account. “Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines.”
Stanley, 69, reassured fans that he was doing well after rumours spread about his symptoms being severe.
“PEOPLE!!! I am fine! I am not in ICU!” he tweeted. “My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don’t know where this came from but it’s absolute nonsense.”
He added: “I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative. As of late this afternoon I tested positive. The crew, staff and band have all tested negative once again. More to follow.”
Kiss, known for their extravagant and glamorous outfits and make-up, have been on their End of the Road Tour — which is touted as being the last stint on the stage.
They performed a stop of their tour in Dubai over New Year’s Eve, breaking two world records with their massive Atlantis, The Palm gig — the highest flame projection in a music concert and the most flame projections launched simultaneously in a music concert.