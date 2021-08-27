In this July 11, 2014 file photo, Paul Stanley speaks onstage during the "4th and Loud" portion of the AMC 2014 Summer TCA in Beverly Hills, Calif. Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

A Kiss concert set to take place on August 26 in Pennsylvania was postponed after the legendary rock group’s frontman and co-lead vocalist Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19.

“Tonight’s #KISS show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, PA is unfortunately postponed due to Paul Stanley testing positive for COVID. More information about show dates will be made available ASAP,” read a post from the band’s Twitter account. “Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines.”

In this August 29, 2019 file photo, KISS performs at the the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati. The rock group will play a show in Australia for sharks and eight fans in a small submarine. They will listen through underwater speakers as the band remains above board on a boat. Image Credit: AP

Stanley, 69, reassured fans that he was doing well after rumours spread about his symptoms being severe.

“PEOPLE!!! I am fine! I am not in ICU!” he tweeted. “My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don’t know where this came from but it’s absolute nonsense.”

He added: “I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative. As of late this afternoon I tested positive. The crew, staff and band have all tested negative once again. More to follow.”

Kiss, known for their extravagant and glamorous outfits and make-up, have been on their End of the Road Tour — which is touted as being the last stint on the stage.