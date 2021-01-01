Legendary band KISS broke two world records while performing at the Atlantis, The Palm on Thursday.
Gene Simmons and his flamboyant hard rock quartet scaled frizzy new heights to KISS 2020 Goodbye, playing and streaming to a global audience of two million with more than 500,000 live streams. Welcoming in the New Year in their larger than life style against a stunning backdrop of the Dubai skyline and the resort’s Royal Pool, the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Famers rounded off a resounding performance with all-time favourite, 'Rock N Roll All Nite', along with a huge fireworks display and record-breaking flame projections that were made possible by pyrotechnics specialists ffp-fx.
Enthralled guests at Atlantis, The Palm watched the performance vertically, in a socially distanced fashion from the comfort of their own balconies – witnessing history being made and records being smashed as they kicked off a brand new era.
The two Guinness World Records they broke were: The highest flame projection in a music concert – the minimum for this record title is 35 meters - and The most flame projections launched simultaneously in a music concert – the minimum for this record title is a total of 66 heads.
