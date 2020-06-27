The all-girl band set a new record for the biggest music video premiere on the platform
Blackpink has hit the home run with the new track ‘How You Like That’, crossing 83 million views on YouTube (at time of writing) and setting a new record for the biggest music video premiere.
The all-girl K-Pop band edged out the ever-popular BTS to set this new record, with the video setting a premiere record on the streaming platform with 1.65 million concurrent viewers when it dropped on June 26; in February, BTS set a record of 1.54 million concurrent viewers with ‘On’.
Blackpink, known for its larger than life music videos, have returned to the spotlight nearly a year after a hiatus, with their only other music contribution being a much-touted collaboration with Lady Gaga for ‘Sour Candy’, which featured on the latter’s latest album, ‘Chromatica’.
The new single ‘How You Like That’ will feature on the band’s full-length studio album, expected to drop in September. With a fusion of sounds, including Arabic beats, the quartet - comprising Lisa, Jisoo, Rose and Jennie – travel from lush rainforests to a traditional souk in the music video.
Formed in 2016, Blackpink shot to fame with hit tracks such as ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’. Their growing fame also caught the attention of international music artists, with the group also collaborating with Dua Lipa on the 2018 track ‘Kiss and Make Up’.
The group took a break from music after releasing the 2019 EP, ‘Kill This Love’.