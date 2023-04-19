K-Pop singer Moonbin from the popular band ASTRO died on April 19, according to an official statement by his agency Fantagio Music. He was 25.

While the statement in Korean uploaded on their social media that their ASTRO member Moonbin "suddenly left us to become a star in the sky", several reports have emerged that his manager found him dead at his home in Seoul. Police are reportedly investigating the case and are exploring whether it was self-harm.

In the statement released by his agency, they wrote about how the singer's death had left a deep void.

The nature of his death and details surrounding it are yet to be known.

"It's even more heartbreaking to deliver this news so suddenly to the fans who have supported Moonbin and sent him their love. We are heartbroken because we know the feeling of the deceased, who always loved and thought of his fans more than anyone else," said the statement.

The agency also implored everyone to refrain from speculating about his death or carrying malicious reports.

The funeral will be held in a low-profile manner.

Moonbin was best known as a member of boy band Astro and its sub-unit Moonbin and Sanha. He joined the K-pop group in 2016 and was with the band all these years. Moonbin was in the news recently for branching out into the sub group Moonbin & Sanha and made their splash as a duo with their work 'Incense'. They were scheduled to beging their career's first tour as a duo in Seoul in March.

Apart from singing, Moonbin wore several hats. He was a consummate dancer, model and actor.

According to industry folklore, Moonbin began early in show business and was a child model. His first known appearance was in 2006 when he appeared in a music video for the song 'Balloons'. Three years later, he made his acting debut in the Korean drama 'Boys Over Flowers'.

In 2016, he courted instant fame when he was inducted to be a part of the six-member boy band Astro. In between his stints as a singer and touring, he also dabbled in acting.