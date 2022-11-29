South Korean singer Chuu has publicly broken her silence for the first time since she was removed from girl group Loona.
On November 25, record label BlockBerryCreative announced that the star would be dropped from the formerly 12-member group citing Chuu’s alleged “violent language and misuse of power” towards a member of the staff.
Chuu took to her Instagram account and wrote, according to news portal Soompi: “As I have not received any contact regarding this series of situations or know anything about them, I’m currently grasping the situation, but what I’m sure of is that I haven’t done anything that would be shameful to my fans. In the future, as my position is decided, I will share another statement. Thank you so much for your concern and for trusting in me.”
BlockBerryCreative has maintained that Chuu’s dismissal was justified.
In another statement on November 28, they said: “Regarding the relevant facts, if there is something unfair or anything that should be corrected, this is an issue that the people directly involved should reveal. The agency has already finished confirming the incident that took place between Chuu and the staff member, and we released a statement regarding that.”
However, fans have asked for evidence of the claims and even defended the singer, saying she was being dropped from the group because she had criticised the company.
Following Chuu’s removal, television network JTBC reported that nine other Loona members had taken legal action to be freed from their contracts with BlockBerryCreative.