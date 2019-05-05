The group will perform in 14 cities in North and South America and Asia

Pentagon. Clockwise from left: Yuto, Wooseok, Shinwon, Hongseok, Yan An, Hui, Yeo One, Jinho and Kino. Image Credit:

From NCT 127, BTS to BlackPink and ATEEZ, this year may be K-pop’s most sizable-ever touring season.

Now, it’s boy band Pentagon’s turn to take the global stage. The South Korean nine-member group is all set to embark on their first ever world tour titled, ‘2019 PENTAGON World Tour

Members Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok will hold concerts in 14 cities in North and South America and Asia.

Cube Entertainment’s boy band started off their first two domestic ‘Prism’ shows in Seoul on April 27 and 28. By the end of August, the world tour will bring the act to The Kasablanka Hall in Jakarta on August 31 and to the Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto on September 3.

They’ll then head over to greet fans in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle, Los Angeles and San Jose during the first half of September before embarking in the Latin America leg of their tour in Sao Paulo, Monterrey and Mexico City later during the month.

Pentagon will return to Asia and perform in Taipei and Hong Kong. Though they will wrap up their concert in Singapore in November, it may be likely that they will add additional stops due to high demand from fans, also known as Universe.