Expectations are high for this rookie group who debuted in January

Oneus members: Xion, Keonhee Hwanwoong, Leedo, Seoho and Ravn. Image Credit: Supplied

South Korean boy group Oneus will end the month of May with some new music.

RBW Entertainment’s rookie band will be dropping their second mini-album, ‘Raise Us’ on May 29.

The boys released their first concept photo as a group, captivating fans with their prince charming looks.

Through the next few days, Oneus will be releasing solo concept photos, track list, solo film teasers and more, ahead of the release of their music material.

K-Pop’s rookie group is still new to the music scene. They formally commenced their music career with debut EP ‘Light Us’ and dance track ‘Valkyrie’ on January 9.

‘Raise Us’ is their second official comeback this year. They already made an impressive debut earlier this year, so expectations are high for this rookie group.

Oneus was formed by Korean music agency RBW, home to girl group Mamamoo and vocal group Vromance. The group currently consist of six members: Leedo, Keonhee, Ravn, Seoho, Hwanwoong, and Xion. Member Ravn took a temporary hiatus due to personal and health issues but will participate in the group’s promotions.